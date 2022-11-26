 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $325,932

New construction Liberty plan w fantastic open Great Room/Kitchen/Dining Room space that is over 30' wide. It's a fantastic home plan for entertaining and living in. Great Room and Kitchen w 12' cathedral ceiling. Pocket Study with built-in desk just off the Kitchen is incredibly convenient. Kitchen w quartz counters and island, stainless built-in appliances, large walk-in pantry, and pendant lights over the island. Master Suite with wonderfully large walk-in closet with exit door that leads to Laundry, then to Utility, and to garage. Master Bath with with separate shower & tub and linen closet.

