 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $325,000

Incredible home in highly desired Highland Creek ready to meet all your needs! This home has so much to offer that it will be hard to list. Open concept living with high ceilings, large kitchen island, all granite, hardwoods throughout, butlers pantry, office/formal, huge game room upstairs that could be used as 4th bedroom- has a large walk in closet that passes through to attic, corner stacked stone fireplace, massive bedrooms that all have walk in closets as well! Swingset stays. HURRY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News