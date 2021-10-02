3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $325,000

Incredible home in highly desired Highland Creek ready to meet all your needs! This home has so much to offer that it will be hard to list. Open concept living with high ceilings, large kitchen island, all granite, hardwoods throughout, butlers pantry, office/formal, huge game room upstairs that could be used as 4th bedroom- has a large walk in closet that passes through to attic, corner stacked stone fireplace, massive bedrooms that all have walk in closets as well! Swingset stays. HURRY!