Outstanding Liberty plan that has a large living room with gas fireplace that offsets the large dining area. Lots of natural light that backs up to the green belt. Kitchen with quartz countertops and island, SS appliances, high rise cabinets with beautiful color. Gas range, deep sink and large walk-in pantry and around the corner pocket study for office space. Tile through-out the home, carpet in bedrooms only. Tall cabinets in laundry room. Primary bath has 2 marble sinks and soaker tub with separate shower. Tankless water heater, fenced yard, green belt, gutters and extended porch. High efficiency windows. Smart garage. Smart thermostat, video doorbell. Fiber optic service available. Neighborhood pool!