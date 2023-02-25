New construction Liberty plan with a fantastic open Great Room/Kitchen/Dining Room space. Great Room and Kitchen w 12' cathedral ceiling. Pocket Study just off the Kitchen is incredibly convenient. Kitchen with quartz counters and island, stainless built-in appliances, large walk-in pantry, pendant lights over the island. Master Suite with wonderfully large walk-in closet with exit door that leads to Laundry, then to Utility, and to garage.