3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $318,656

Beautiful Inverness home plan with large open Great Room, Kitchen and Nook. Corner fireplace in Great Room. Quartz counters and island in the Kitchen, with built-in stainless steel appliances. Wonderfully large walk-in pantry provides fantastic storage. The front Flex Room has a 10' vaulted ceiling with a large walk-in closet (could be 4th bed with doorway installation). Garage entry is thru Utility Room, w a separate Laundry Room. Very comfortable Master Suite w dual vanity Master Bath + walk-in closet.