Beautiful Inverness home plan with large open Great Room, Kitchen and Nook. Corner fireplace in Great Room. Quartz counters and island in the Kitchen, with built-in stainless steel appliances. Wonderfully large walk-in pantry provides fantastic storage. The front Flex Room has a 10' vaulted ceiling with a large walk-in closet (could be 4th bed with doorway installation). Garage entry is thru Utility Room, w a separate Laundry Room. Very comfortable Master Suite w dual vanity Master Bath + walk-in closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $318,656
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mounds of dirt let you know you have gophers actively digging in your yard looking for food. Active gophers can make up to 200 mounds like these in a year.
- Updated
A large knife sculpture in a Tulsa neighborhood has resulted in a tussle between at least one resident and the owner.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
Does your feeder need to be red or yellow?
Guerin Emig: Let's try to learn something from the OU Daily's quarterbacks story, and how OU retaliated
- Updated
Sometimes it's better to stop and think before instinctively taking sides. That certainly goes for OU football and the reporters who cover it
Costa posted a five-minute clip to his YouTube channel, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene." Watch it here.
- Updated
Aykroyd and Belushi will be driving the "Bluesmobile," a replica of the police cruiser featured in the 1980 film that starred Aykroyd and the late John Belushi, to various medical marijuana dispensaries around town Tuesday.
- Updated
"The Boys," a memoir of Hollywood and family, will be released Oct. 12.
'I wanted us to be a generous church': Transformation pastor who went viral shares his 'crazy faith' success story
- Updated
The past three years of growth have kept Pastor Michael Todd's head spinning. “You go from a converted grocery store, where I could vacuum the whole place, to now we’re in an arena,” he told the Tulsa World.
- Updated
To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.