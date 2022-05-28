 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $315,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $315,000

Enjoy the Patio Home lifestyle in a spacious design located near Indian Springs. This gated community features beautiful, modern farmhouse style. Low maintenance living w/ front yard prof. maintained by the HOA & access to walking trails along a lush greenbelt. This Evergreen floorplan has an open layout kitchen & living w/ high ceilings. Primary suite has vaulted ceilings w/ private bath & dual walk-in closets. Architectural details, neutral finishes & luxury selections make this home breathtaking!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Kaiser opened Laffa in 2012, offering her unique approach to Israeli cuisine. It was chosen as the best new restaurant of the year for 2013 by the Tulsa World.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert