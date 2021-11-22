3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $310,000

Back on market due to no fault of seller. Pristine home situated on 0.94 acres in BA schools. Huge master bedroom with private bath. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Amazing patio for entertaining with huge inground pool. New HVAC 2019; New hot water tank 2020; New Roof 2017; New pool liner 2020. She's a beaut Clark. You will forget you're so close to the city. Minutes to Creek Turnpike and shopping.