3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $309,900

New construction family home with beautiful open Great Room with 12' vaulted ceiling that springs from the Entry Hall. Pocket office in Living Room. Large walk-in pantry. Mud room as you enter from the garage. Large walk-in primary closet that opens to the Laundry Room. Extended covered patio with a fully fenced yard with custom welded outline on the front face of the house. Custom window coverings. Smart lighting in Bedrooms, Smart Thermostat all controlled via smart or smart devices. Great location and schools.