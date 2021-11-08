 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $304,900

Pristine home with flexible floor plan! Open vaulted living with corner fireplace, large granite kitchen with island seating, breakfast nook and stainless appliances, plus formal living and dining (either could be home office). Split bedrooms with large master suite and private spa bath with double vanities and huge walk-in closet. Fresh exterior paint, oversized two car garage, newer roof, separate dog run and beautifully landscaped corner lot. Must see!

