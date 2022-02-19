 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $300,000

GORGEOUS BETTER THAN NEW 3/2/2.5 CAR GAR IN BA IN CUL-DE-SAC!! GRANITE THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTRY INTO LIVING RM ,OPEN LIVING TO KIT, SPLIT BEDRM FLOOR PLAN, SPACIOUS MASTER BED BATH& CLOSET. MANY HALL CLOSETS PERFECT FOR STORAGE! COV'D PORCH ALONG WITH FULL GUTTERING AND A HUGE BACKYARD! NEIGHBORHOOD POOL, PARK, TRAILS, BASKETBALL COURTS AND PONDS! MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert