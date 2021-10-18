 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $298,000

COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS OR OFFERS UNTIL 10/15. Gourmet kitchen with amazing center island, under cabinet lighting, upgraded black plumbing fixtures and granite throughout. Tray ceiling, large walk-in closets and plenty of storage. Open house 10/15, 10/16 and 10/17. All offers present on 10/18!

