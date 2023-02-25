New construction Dawson plan. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island in KT w large pantry. 12' cathedral ceiling. 13.5' Foyer ceiling with high window creating a welcoming entry hall. Open floor plan with a combined 6 windows in Nook and Great Room for natural light. Master Suite with 10' vaulted ceiling and large walk-in master closet with exit to the Laundry Room and then the bedroom hall, dual vanities in Master Bath & linen closet. Wonderful Breakfast Nook w door to covered patio. Come see this home before it sells!