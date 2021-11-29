 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $289,900

Welcome home to this darling 3/2/3 in the heart of Broken Arrow. Two Living areas, large great room has cozy fireplace. Office with French doors. Hardwoods throughout. Cook kitchen kitchen has granite and breakfast bar. Master suite has a joining master bath with an amazing walk-in shower. Home backs to Greenbelt. Won't last!!

