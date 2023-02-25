New construction Ashton plan. This home starts with a nice large covered front porch, perfect for enjoying the moderate days of spring and fall. The main living area is very open and included the Great Room with a 12' vaulted ceiling, the Breakfast Nook and Kitchen. The Breakfast Nook has a glass door that leads to the covered patio. Kitchen with quartz counters and island, pendant lights over the island, and built-in stainless steel appliances. Large walk-in pantry in the corner of the Kitchen, as well as another large closet along the wall next to the island for additional storage. 10' vaulted ceiling in the Master Suite with a large walk-in closet. Master Bath includes a double bowl vanity, shower and linen closet. Entry from the Garage is directly into the Foyer where there is a hall coat closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $287,219
