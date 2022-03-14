 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $285,000

In demand - neighborhood Eagle Ridge, well preserved 3/2/3 home. Beautiful brick home. Spacious well layed out floor plan. Custom hickory soft close kitchen cabinets. Nice entertaining area. Butlers Pantry, Tiled showers, 2 yr old roof, fireplace. Covered patio, and fenced yard for relaxing & grilling. Shed. Indoor safe room, windows 2 yrs old, 30 yr roof, fresh paint, SS appliances, washer, dryer, fridge stay.

