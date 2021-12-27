 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $285,000

Wonderful family home in perfect BA location close to shopping, dining and schools with easy highway access! Beautiful inground pool, 3 bedrooms PLUS large gameroom (could be used as 4th bedroom) PLUS 2nd living room AND master bedroom has a separate space perfect for home office/hobby room. Entire upstairs has new carpet, granite in kitchen, many windows in dining room provide beautiful natural light! Don't let this amazing opportunity pass you by!

