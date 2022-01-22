 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $285,000

Stylish & pristine! Remarkable one-level home w/tons of designer details on corner lot in coveted gated community. Open floor plan is primed for entertaining -- spacious living room w/gas FP, formal dining w/planked accent wall & gorgeous kitchen w/huge island, SS apps, granite & pantry, plus a sunny b’fast area! Split bedroom plan boasts large primary suite w/high ceilings, bath w/great shower & tons of closet space! Huge utility room w/storage & sink. Covered patio looks to fully fenced back yard.

