3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $282,794

New construction Birkdale plan. Stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and island in KT w large pantry in Utility Room. 12' cathedral ceiling in Great Room w fantastic Pocket Office w French doors and a built-in desk. Open floor plan with a combined 6 windows in Nook and Great Room for natural light. Master Suite with 10' vaulted ceiling and large walk-in master closet, dual vanities in Master Bath & linen closet. Wonderful Breakfast Nook w door to covered patio. Come see this home before it sells!