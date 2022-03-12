 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $279,900

Adorable 2020 home in desirable BA neighborhood that has a park and splash pad. This home boasts new upgraded appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island, pantry, and an open layout with a split bedroom plan! Office room could be used as 4th bedroom. Large covered patio on an oversized lot with large backyard fenced in. No showings/offers until 3/11.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert