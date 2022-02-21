3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $275,000

Newer construction, 1+ year old home with multiple upgrades in Spring Creek IV. 3bed, 2.5bath 2car garage house with open concept and flex room (could be office or 4th bedroom). Fantastic kitchen has large island, quartz countertop, elegant backsplash, farm sink and more. Other upgrades include flooring, fireplace, and extended garage. Master bath extras are soaking tub and separate shower. Your future home awaits! Coming Soon. No Showings, No Offers until 2-19-2022.