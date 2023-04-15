Cozy cottage located in The Villas at Seven Oaks, Birkdale Plan by Shaw, Gated, Pool for the subdivision with a club house. One story, move in ready, pristine condition. 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car, beautiful quartz counters in the kitchen, on trend colors, be sure and don't miss out on the office that's tucked away in the living room. Vaulted ceilings, extra decking in the attic for storage, quiet neighborhood, close to all highways, and shopping. During open house, call agent for gate code.