Cozy cottage located in The Villas at Seven Oaks, Birkdale Plan by Shaw, Gated, Pool for the subdivision with a club house. One story, move in ready, pristine condition. 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car, beautiful quartz counters in the kitchen, on trend colors, be sure and don't miss out on the office that's tucked away in the living room. Vaulted ceilings, extra decking in the attic for storage, quiet neighborhood, close to all highways, and shopping. During open house, call agent for gate code.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“After two years of Carl (Lentz) being in his own discovery and healing process, he has shown readiness to use his God-given gifts towards the…
After 25 years in Tulsa, Roxtec Inc. will be moving to new property as part of a $9.4 million expansion that will nearly double the size of it…
With a transfer portal infusion, Todd Bates sees retooled Sooners defensive line ready to bring pressure in 2023
With impact transfers and a collection of returners, Oklahoma finds itself operating with a wider range of options up front as the Sooners loo…
“There was no issue with Ryan Walters’ performance as secretary of education," a spokeswoman for the governor said. Walters did not answer que…
OU notebook: Andrel Anthony sees five-star talent in Jackson Arnold similar to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy
Gavin Freeman's mentality doesn't change now that he's a scholarship player, plus Jordan Kelley has a simple explanation when he returned for …