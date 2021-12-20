 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $274,900

GEORGEOUS Interior!! Latest modern updates with open concept in living and dining area. Beautiful backyard with inground pool. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with large family room and updated fireplace. ALL NEW interior with stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Immaculate flooring throughout the home with fancy light fixtures and canned lighting. Updated bathrooms. MUST SEE!!

