3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $274,900

Move right in and make yourself at home with this one owner, Simmons 2020 built home in Stone Horse of Broken Arrow! This 3/2/2 home offers a great room with a granite island kitchen featuring a gas range, built in microwave, stainless sink, walk-in pantry and all black appliances matching the black granite, Split floor plan w/ master ensuite, double sinks and walk-in closet complete this home. The charming craftsman's style exterior features a covered patio and porch sitting on a .30 Acre corner lot. Neighborhood offers sidewalks, park and pool!