3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $272,500

This beautiful, well maintained home is ready for you to start your new year right. Only built in 2019 this home is like buying brand new. It is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan offering more than 1500 sqft and features a covered front porch, an open kitchen with pantry and adjacent dining area, large living area with rear patio access, a secluded master suite with walk-in closet, upgraded walk-in shower, a convenient inside utility area and an attached 2-car garage with attic access. The Stone Horse community has amazing amenities including a playground and a swimming pool. Located in south Broken Arrow, residents enjoy the peaceful and scenic surroundings with a short commute to shopping, entertainment, recreation, and anywhere in Tulsa. Top Rated BA Schools.