 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $269,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $269,000

3 bed 2.5 bath home in a cul-de-sac, Real hardwoods in office, living, dining & master bedroom. Granite countertops & backsplash in kitchen, Office has closet & custom built-in bookcases, Master bedroom has the hardwoods & crown molding, Master bath features double sinks, separate shower & whirlpool tub, Gameroom upstairs set as a theater room w/ custom cabinet for the electronics, backyard patio w/ pergola, above ground pool & 8x10 storage shed. Ready for your outdoor kitchen, 3 car garage, Welcome Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert