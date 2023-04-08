Better than new less than 3 year old home in Broken Arrow's Spring Creek! Perfect open concept living area with large living room open to granite kitchen with pantry, island, stylish flooring and the refrigerator remaining. Primary features spacious bedroom with the ideal bathroom boosting 2 sinks, roomy walk in shower and closet. The garage contains an abundance of storage that remains and was built an extra 4ft longer for easy parking of a truck or SUV. Backyard is fully fenced with a relaxing covered patio and newly installed French drain. Come enjoy the neighborhood park and splash pad! This home qualifies for 100% USDA financing.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $267,500
