 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $265,000

OFFER DEADLINE, MONDAY 02/07/22 at 3PM. Large corner lot. Up gamerm w/ private bath c/b 4th bedrm. Master bedrm w/ bonus sitting area, Private bath w/ walk-in closet, double sinks, jetted tub & sep shower. SS appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash & opens to breakfast nook & living rm. Formal dining w/ built-in c/b home office. Gas starter/log FP in living rm. New roof 2016, new down AC 2020. Fully fenced backyard. Extra-wide drive for addl parking. Neighborhood park, playground, splash pad.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert