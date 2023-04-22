Welcome Home! This pristine 3 bed / 2 bath home is just waiting for you! Well maintained, move in ready and close to dining and shopping! Wash / dryer and refrigerator to stay with the home. Covered patio and large fenced backyard that backs to a greenbelt. (Buyer please confirm elementary and middle school for area.) Make your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who purchased the restaurant when it declared bankruptcy in 2021, invested a reported $12 mi…
A man who confessed to the shootings was taken into custody outside the QuikTrip near Pine Street and Peoria Avenue, police said. He had an ap…
Officials were allegedly recorded talking about lynching Black people, comparing a woman burned to death to barbecue, and "two, big deep holes…
The famed architect built Westhope for his cousin Richard Lloyd Jones, the publisher of The Tulsa Tribune.
Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.