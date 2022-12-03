 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $260,000

Enjoy many benefits of a new construction home without the wait! Welcome home to this one owner Simmons build in desirable Stone Horse neighborhood. The Yorkshire plan hosts great room with large island to gather and separate dining for extra seating. Split floor plan with ensuite master, double vanities and large closet. Rare find with a neighborhood park and pool. High ceilings, stainless appliances, and pristine ceramic tile make this a home you won't want to miss.

