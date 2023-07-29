Prepare to be impressed by the numerous upgrades throughout this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located near Rose District shops, restaurants, and entertainment. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Step outside to discover a screened in and extended rear patio. Gas is plumbed to grill and for a fire pit for your convenience. The privacy fence allows you to make the most of your outdoor space. Driveway has also been extended for extra off street parking. Inside you will find an XL master bedroom with private bath and a guest room with a charming shiplap accent wall, adding a touch of character and warmth to the space. Don't miss this opportunity to make this exceptional property yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $259,900
