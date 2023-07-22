One owner home built in 2018! Come look at this adorable 3 bedroom 2-bathroom home with a 2-car garage, open/split floorplan, Granite countertops, walk-in master closet, stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator is staying, and farmhouse kitchen sink recently installed. Within close walking distance to the neighborhood pool, alarm equipment staying with the home. Come look at this Perfect Family Home!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $255,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…
"Why does the state of Oklahoma expect its taxpaying citizens to tolerate a malfunctioning tax-supported agency?" asks Jenks resident Barbara …
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Tulsa's iconic and nationally recognized shopping destination has a lot of questions surrounding it. James D. Watts Jr. found some answers and…
So which Big 12 program plays in the best stadium, and why?