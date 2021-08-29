 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $255,000

  Updated
Great find in Broken Arrow. Nice curb appeal and home that is spacious inside and has larger backyard with deck and privacy fenced yard. Master down. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter space, plus nook area. Another room with French doors that could be Office or Dining. 2 car garage. Pool can be removed. Expansive unfinished attic area. Brand new roof.

