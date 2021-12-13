 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $250,000

Nice home on corner lot. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas and dining room or office plus a 2 car garage. So many updates including full kitchen, granite in bathrooms, wood look tile floors everywhere but bedrooms. Great home with separate second living off kitchen. Bedrooms on other side of house. Come see this one!

