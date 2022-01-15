Amazing home! Adorable 3/2/2 with office in BA schools - ready for you! Open floor plan, breakfast bar, pantry, lots of storage! Large separate dining room and office/flex room. Large Master bedroom with 2 huge walk-in closets. Great Master suite with shower and double sinks! Large covered patio with plenty of space to enjoy! Much more! Don't miss this one! It's very bright and clean!
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $250,000
