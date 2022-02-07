 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $250,000

Beautiful golf course lot w/ half circle drive. New in 2021/22; Dishwasher, Disposal, oven, cooktop & microwave, doorbell system, int paint, carpet, hot water tank, heater motor & master bath tile. Large front entry leads to sunken living rm. w/ a gas starter fplc. Back of livg. Rm has wet bar area w/ space for a desk or hobby table. Large back deck overlooks golf course driving trail. Formal dining.Heated garage w/ insulated garage dr. & extra slab for pkg. Multiple offers - Due date Sat Feb 6 @ 8pm

