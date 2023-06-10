Impeccable newer one owner home in Broken Arrow. Popular split bedroom floor plan with high ceilings and pristine luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. Home features kitchen with a portable island and pantry, and quality cabinets with plenty of storage. Kitchen is open to the spacious living room along a counter lined with bar stools. The oversized master bedroom has an oversized walk-in closet as well, and the master bath features double sinks. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you can entertain in style on the covered back patio, without a neighbor behind you. Welcome Home!