3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $247,000

Happy New Year to you! Just in time to start the new year right, this newer built, well-maintained, move-in ready home located in the very popular Villas at Bel Lago is looking for her new owner. Comfortable, energy efficient and super cute! Perfectly located in Broken Arrow, Wagoner County near Hwy 51 & the Creek Tnpk. Surrounded by great shopping, restaurants & entertainment this home has all you need! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, large living & master suite, granite, stainless steel appliances, 9 ft ceilings, window coverings & full privacy fence for backyard entertaining. Add electronic keypad entry, washer & dryer & refrigerator and there is nothing to do but move in! Flat screen TVs negotiable. A must see!