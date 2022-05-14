 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $246,900

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $246,900

3 Bed/2B Bath, 2 Car with a pocket office with double doors and a built-in desk. Stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and island in Kitchen, 12' cathedral ceiling in Great Room. Open floor plan with a combined 6 windows in Nook and Great Room for natural light. Master Suite with large walk-in master closet, dual vanities in Master Bath, and separate tub and shower. Wonderful Breakfast Nook with door to covered patio. Come see it for yourself!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert