3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $246,900

3 Bed/2B Bath, 2 Car with a pocket office with double doors and a built-in desk. Stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and island in Kitchen, 12' cathedral ceiling in Great Room. Open floor plan with a combined 6 windows in Nook and Great Room for natural light. Master Suite with large walk-in master closet, dual vanities in Master Bath, and separate tub and shower. Wonderful Breakfast Nook with door to covered patio. Come see it for yourself!