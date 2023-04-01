NEWER CONSTRUCTION ON 1/2 ACRE LOT BACKING TO PASTURE/FARM LAND & RURAL DEV QUALIFIED AREA. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/HIGH CEILINGS. EAT IN KITCHEN W/PANTRY AND SPACE FOR 6 PERSON DINING TABLE. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS W/WALK IN CLOSETS, LARGE MASTER W/PRIVATE BATH & DOUBLE SINKS. WONDERFUL PRIVACY FENCED YARD W/EXTENDED PATIO AND PERGOLA. 10x16 STORAGE SHED. THIS HOUSE IS IN A SMALL QUAINT COUNTRY LIVING NEIGHBORHOOD AND VERY CLOSE TO HWY'S AND SHOPPING! CALL TODAY FOR A PROVATE SHOWING!
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $245,000
