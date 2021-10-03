 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $240,000

Cul-de-sac home rebuilt from slab up - everything new in 2015! 2.5 car garage! First floor master bedroom with 2 bedrooms upstairs + flexroom (gameroom/office space/craft space). Open kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large fully fenced back yard. Convenient location near shopping & entertainment in Union school district. Gorgeous and move in ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News