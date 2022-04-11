3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $240,000

Check out this Cul-de-sac Cutie featuring a fantastic layout with TWO living spaces and TWO fireplaces. Serve up some great meals in this kitchen that includes seating for TWO at the island and one of the coolest pantries hidden behind a gorgeous sliding barn door. Spacious master suite includes DOUBLE sinks and DOUBLE closets (are you catching the theme, yet?)! Do not forget the EXTRA Large backyard and dog run all nestled in one of Broken Arrow's favorite neighborhoods. #twinning