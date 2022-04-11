 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $240,000

Check out this Cul-de-sac Cutie featuring a fantastic layout with TWO living spaces and TWO fireplaces. Serve up some great meals in this kitchen that includes seating for TWO at the island and one of the coolest pantries hidden behind a gorgeous sliding barn door. Spacious master suite includes DOUBLE sinks and DOUBLE closets (are you catching the theme, yet?)! Do not forget the EXTRA Large backyard and dog run all nestled in one of Broken Arrow's favorite neighborhoods. #twinning

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert