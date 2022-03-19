 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $239,900

Coming Soon!! NO OFFERS OR SHOWINGS UNTIL 2/19/22 Welcome home!! Open concept with split floor plan! White kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large island with sink and pantry. Large master bedroom, access master closet from master bath and walk-through to laundry room for your convenience. Double sinks and a large soaking tub with separate shower. Covered patio for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors.

