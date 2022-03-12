 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $239,000

WONT LAST LONG! STUNNING home in BA neighborhood. Split bedroom floor plan, includes white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, luxury vinyl plank floor, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Luxury Master bathroom, soaking tub and separate shower. Large walk in closet. Large spacious laundry room, covered patio and extended garage with extra space!

