This stunning and modern home would be perfect for a family. The open concept and luxury vinyl flooring create a welcoming and stylish atmosphere, while the stainless steel appliances add a touch of elegance to the kitchen. The oversized primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and soaking tub would make for a luxurious retreat after a long day. The fenced-in backyard with a greenbelt is also a great feature, providing privacy and a peaceful outdoor space. The location is also ideal, with easy access to highways, shopping, dining, and schools. Overall, this home is a wonderful opportunity for anyone looking for a beautiful and convenient living space.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $230,000
