3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $228,900

LIKE NEW! Why wait months and months to build a home when you can buy this gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom home built in mid 2019!! This home is located in the Oak Creek South subdivision which allows quick access to highways! A short 6 minute drive will get you to all of the shopping, dinning and entertainment you deserve! This home offers a split floorplan, very open concept kitchen and living space with a large bar area, great size bedrooms and a HUGE master closet!! A gorgeous wooden deck with pergola creates that perfect peaceful vibe you've been looking for to call your own! Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful newer home and enjoy low maintenance living at its finest! Schedule a showing today!

