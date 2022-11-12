 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $219,900

2019 Morgan single story floor plan in Broken Arrow with the largest lot in the neighborhood! This home offers a ton of open space from the moment you walk in. Large open split floor plan. The living room is open to the kitchen separated by a bar. Kitchen with eat in dining. 3 bed 2 bath. Full privacy fence. Covered front porch. Broken Arrow Schools and an amazing location!

