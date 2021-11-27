 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $215,228

Black & white island kitchen w/walk in pantry. Wood look tile in common areas. Split bedroom plan w/oversized master suite & huge walk in closet. Covered patio, backs to greenbelt. Tankless water heater & built in tornado safety features. Feb completion.

