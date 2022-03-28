3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $215,000

Looking for a house with a summer hangout place? Look no further! This aaa-dorable house comes with a large backyard, inground pool and decorative lighting. Come check out this updated house! New roof, flooring, backsplash, master bath shower and interior paint. Icing on the cake? The covered patio also comes with an outdoor bar with a dual tap kegerator hooked to a refrigerator and an outdoor countertop with space for a built-in grill AND the grill. Multiple offer deadline 3-27-22 @ 6PM.