3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $215,000

Well Maintained single level home. great curb appeal. family room with vaulted and beamed ceilings & wood burning fireplace. Formal dinning room will accommodate large furniture. spacious kitchen with abundance of cabinets and lots of workable counter space & nice breakfast nook. spacious master suite with private bath. all bed rooms have walk in closet. large fenced yard with diving pool. sprinkler/alarm. home being sold as-is. Professional photos coming soon.

