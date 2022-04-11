3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $215,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS: FINAL AND BEST DUE MONDAY 4/11 12:00PM. Welcome to this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, updated home with a 2 car garage! This impeccable brick home offers high ceilings throughout, a spacious master bedroom and recently update kitchen. The living room fireplace is perfect for a cozy night in! In addition, new French doors open up to a stunning courtyard with deck perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showings before this gem is gone!